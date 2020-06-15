Monday, June 15, 2020  | 23 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan arrests two Indian High Commission staffers over hit-and-run accident

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Pakistan arrests two Indian High Commission staffers over hit-and-run accident

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Islamabad police have arrested two officials of the Indian High Commission after they ran over and injured a passerby Monday morning, police sources said.

The sources told SAMAA TV that the Indian officials ran their vehicle over the man on Embassy Road in Sector G-6.

They tried to escape but were captured by the people, according to the sources. One of them was identified as Selvadhas.

Indian media, however, reported that two of its embassy officials had been missing since Monday morning. One of them was Central Industrial Security Force officer and the other one was a driver, the Indian Express reported.

New Delhi recently expelled two officials of Pakistan High Commission after accusing them of espionage.

Pakistan condemned India’s decision to declare officials of its high commission in New Delhi persona non grata.

“The Indian action has been accompanied by a negative pre-planned and orchestrated media campaign, which is a part of persistent anti-Pakistan propaganda,” the Pakistani Foreign Office had said in a statement.

“Two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were lifted by the Indian authorities today (31 May 2020) on false and unsubstantiated charges,” the statement had said.

India Pakistan
 
