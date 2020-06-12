Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz contracts coronavirus, goes into self-isolation

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a Twitter post on Thursday night, the mayor confirmed the news. According to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, the mayor has gone into self-isolation at his residence.

Dear friends:

I am tested positive for #coronavirus Need your prayers for speedy recovery. Will be in touch with all relevant departments of MCI so that citizens of Islamabad may not face any sort of difficulty. #StayBlessed — Mayor of Islamabad (@islamabad_mayor) June 11, 2020

Aziz has recently been in the media over his rift with the government.

In May, the federal government suspended him for 90 days, but had to withdraw its decision soon after as Aziz challenged his suspension in the court.

Aziz was then reinstated as the mayor after the Islamabad High Court overturned the government’s decision. He’s facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project.