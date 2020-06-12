Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz contracts coronavirus, goes into self-isolation

Posted: Jun 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz contracts coronavirus, goes into self-isolation

Photo: @islamabad_mayor/Twitter

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a Twitter post on Thursday night, the mayor confirmed the news. According to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, the mayor has gone into self-isolation at his residence.

Aziz has recently been in the media over his rift with the government.

In May, the federal government suspended him for 90 days, but had to withdraw its decision soon after as Aziz challenged his suspension in the court.

Aziz was then reinstated as the mayor after the Islamabad High Court overturned the government’s decision. He’s facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project.

