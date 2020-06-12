Islamabad hospitals asked to display COVID-19 treatment charges on website

The Islamabad administration has asked all the private hospitals in the city to display charges for the treatment of coronavirus patients on their websites.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Epidemic Disease Control Act 1958, all the private hospitals in Islamabad are hereby directed to display the expenses charged on the treatment of COVID-19 patients in their facilities on their official websites,” read a notification issued by the Islamabad deputy commissioner.

No hospital would be allowed to earn “unjustified” money in this difficult time, the city administration said.

The virus has so far claimed 65 lives, while the number of known cases has jumped to 6,699 in Islamabad.