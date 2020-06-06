Islamabad fines 30 people for not wearing masks

Thirty people have been fined by the Islamabad administration for not wearing masks in public.

A fine of Rs3,000 will be imposed on anyone who will be caught without a mask, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat announced in a tweet on May 31. He said that the local administration would be enforcing the rule strictly.

Assistant Commissioner Sidra Anwar visited shops on Saturday to ensure that SOPs were being followed. Eighty-three markets and 22 warehouses have been sealed in Islamabad over violations.

“We have placed ‘No Mask, No Service’ signs outside shops,” Anwar said, adding that if a shopkeeper is taking all precautionary measures but customers are not, in that case the customer will be fined.

At least 4,323 known cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Islamabad along with 45 deaths.