Islamabad court reserves verdict on registration of private medical colleges

The Islamabad High Court reserved on Friday its verdict on the registration of private medical and dental colleges.

The PMDC submitted its reply in the case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked if all the decisions of the medical commission have been taken back after the PMDC was restored.

The PMDC lawyer said that the medical commission had approved the registration of some colleges that do not meet the requirements set by the PMDC.

Lawyer Ashtar Ausaf, who is representing a private dental college, presented his arguments through a video link introducing the e-court system for the first time in the court.

The lawyer said that 300 students are allowed in public medical colleges while 100 in private ones.

Justice Aurangzeb said that the PMDC is the regulator and it will make the final decision on that.

A lawyer of a private medical college told the court that many students are still studying at these colleges and the PMDC is still reviewing their registration.