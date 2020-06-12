Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad court reserves verdict on registration of private medical colleges

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Islamabad court reserves verdict on registration of private medical colleges

Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court reserved on Friday its verdict on the registration of private medical and dental colleges.

The PMDC submitted its reply in the case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked if all the decisions of the medical commission have been taken back after the PMDC was restored.

The PMDC lawyer said that the medical commission had approved the registration of some colleges that do not meet the requirements set by the PMDC.

Lawyer Ashtar Ausaf, who is representing a private dental college, presented his arguments through a video link introducing the e-court system for the first time in the court.

The lawyer said that 300 students are allowed in public medical colleges while 100 in private ones.

Justice Aurangzeb said that the PMDC is the regulator and it will make the final decision on that.

A lawyer of a private medical college told the court that many students are still studying at these colleges and the PMDC is still reviewing their registration.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
MQM MPA Shahana Ashar tests positive for coronavirus
MQM MPA Shahana Ashar tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.