Islamabad closes restaurants, parks, beauty parlours for indefinite period

All the restaurants, cafes, parks, play areas and beauty parlours in Islamabad will remain closed for an indefinite period, said a notification issued by the city’s administration.

There will be a “complete ban” on indoor and outdoor sports tournaments in the city, according to the notification.

A lockdown was imposed in the city in March’s last week. However, the government eased the lockdown restrictions a week before Eid.

All businesses, factories, shops and shopping malls can remain open from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, the notification said.

Medical stores, inter-city bus service and grocery stores can function throughout the week.