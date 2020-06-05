Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad closes restaurants, parks, beauty parlours for indefinite period

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Islamabad closes restaurants, parks, beauty parlours for indefinite period

People wait for their turn outside a shop at a market after the government eased the lockdown in Islamabad. (File photo: AFP)

All the restaurants, cafes, parks, play areas and beauty parlours in Islamabad will remain closed for an indefinite period, said a notification issued by the city’s administration.

There will be a “complete ban” on indoor and outdoor sports tournaments in the city, according to the notification.

A lockdown was imposed in the city in March’s last week. However, the government eased the lockdown restrictions a week before Eid.

All businesses, factories, shops and shopping malls can remain open from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, the notification said.

Medical stores, inter-city bus service and grocery stores can function throughout the week.

