‘International flights resumed to bring back stranded Pakistanis’

All international flights have been resumed to bring back Pakistanis stranded in countries across the world, said Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, he and PM’s Adviser on National Security Moeed Yusuf said that for all the passengers coming back, a 14-day quarantine will be compulsory.

Bukhari urged people to stay at home and “only come out if you have symptoms and need to go to the hospital.”

“If you don’t follow these guidelines, we will have to close our airspace which will create problems for the national working abroad,” Bukhari said. “We want you to come back but please follow SOPs.”

He revealed that for people stuck abroad, they can now book their tickets with the airline company directly and do not have to contact the embassies anymore.

These are repatriation flights and will start operating at 25 per cent capacity from June 20. “We are trying to bring back the majority of people stuck abroad,” PM’s aide Moeed Yusuf said.

“Presently, eight airports across the country are operational,” he confirmed, adding that the government has already brought back more than 80,000 people.

Yusuf explained that thermal scanning will be done at airports and questions will be conducted by health experts. “If it is suspected that you have the coronavirus, you will be taken to a hotel where your tests will be conducted.”

Those who test negative will go home but quarantine for 14 days. Those who test positive will be kept by the government at quarantine centres, he said, emphasising that even those who test negative will be checked by teams.

The advisers thanked the government and assured that the decision was taken after the approval from all provinces.