Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

India wants to disturb Pakistan’s peace: FM on PSX attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
India wants to disturb Pakistan’s peace: FM on PSX attack

Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

The attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange has links with sleeper cells activated by India, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Panic and fear gripped Karachi’s II Chundrigar after four suspected terrorists tried to storm into the PSX building Monday morning. All terrorists were killed. The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed the responsibility for the attack. 

Qureshi strongly condemned the attempted terrorist attack and tweeted that it was thwarted by “valiant security personnel, 4 of whom sacrificed their lives protecting Pakistan”.

“We have repeatedly warned about externally supported terrorism. PSX is safe & open for business,” he wrote.

The foreign minister told SAMAA TV some elements want to disturb the peace in Pakistan. “If BLA has claimed responsibility for this attack, see where there links are,” Qureshi said, referring to India.

In a statement, the FM said Pakistan is opening the Kartarpur Corridor while India does not seem to digest peace in Pakistan.

He said India is being exposed before the world, like it was exposed on the issue of Laddakh with China.

Pakistan SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
