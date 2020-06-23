Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

India tells Pakistan to reduce high commission staff in Delhi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
India tells Pakistan to reduce high commission staff in Delhi

Pakistan's high commission in New Delhi. (File photo: AFP)

India has asked Pakistan to reduce its high commission staff in New Delhi by 50%, Indian media reported Tuesday.

According to NDTV, India will also reduce its high commission staff in Islamabad by 50%. The country’s external affairs ministry has given Pakistani officials seven days to implement its decision.

The Indian government had expelled two members of Pakistan’s high commission in New Delhi after accusing them of “espionage” last month.

Related: India expels Pakistan embassy officials for alleged spying

Pakistan had condemned India’s decision to declare two officials of its high commission in New Delhi persona non grata.

“Two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were lifted by the Indian authorities today (31 May 2020) on false and unsubstantiated charges,” Pakistan’s foreign office had said in a statement.

Related: Pakistan hands over Indian HC staffers arrested over hit-and-run accident

On June 15, the Pakistani police in Islamabad had detained two members of the Indian high commission after they ran their vehicle over a man on the city’s Embassy Road.

They were, however, released after a few hours. A day later, both members of the Indian high commission had left Pakistan.

India Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

