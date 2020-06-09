Imran Khan wants action taken against artificial petrol shortage

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants action to be taken against those responsible for the artificial shortage of petrol in the country.

In a cabinet meeting he was chairing in Islamabad on Tuesday, the premier ordered the authorities concerned to ensure regular supply within 48-72 hours.

The cabinet noted that OGRA and the petroleum division have legal authority to physically enter and inspect oil companies’ storage facilities.

Instructions were given to set up joint raiding teams with representatives of the petroleum division, OGRA, FIA and district administrations.

The teams will inspect all petrol depots and storage. They have all authority to enter any site and anyone found involved in hoarding shall face the full force of the law, including arrest and forced release of such stores, the cabinet decided.