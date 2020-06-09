Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
IMF-Pakistan third round of budget talks succeeds

Posted: Jun 9, 2020
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The IMF has agreed to ease its loan conditions for Pakistan for the first quarter of the next fiscal year. Photo: AFP FILE

The third round of talks between the International Monetary Fund representatives and Pakistani officials on the next budget succeeded Tuesday, officials of Finance Ministry said.

The IMF has agreed to ease its loan conditions for Pakistan for the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

The prices of electricity and gas would not be increased until October, Pakistani officials told IMF representatives at a meeting in Islamabad.

They assured that the government would not borrow money from the central Bank. Officials proposed increasing the non-tax income to control the budget deficit.

The two sides reached an agreement that majority of conditions of the IMF programme would be acted upon after October 2020.

