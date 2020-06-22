Hina Rabbani Khar: Handsome PM can’t fool Pakistan for long

The PTI government has been fooling the people using the handsome PM narrative, said MNA Hina Rabbani Khar while taking the floor of Parliament on Monday.

It won’t last for long. “Stop calling people jaahil [illiterate],” she demanded, adding that the federal government is the only one responsible for lack of awareness and information among the people.

Look at the condition of the Higher Education Commission, she said, adding that she has never been this scared for the country’s future as she is now. The targets for last year’s budget weren’t met as well, she claimed.

The government has been saying that they were doing good work but it was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. They said they have allocated Rs50 billion for utility stores and Rs150 billion for coronavirus funds but this is not true, she said.

The federal government will allot Rs24 billion to its MNAs and MPAs for development work in their areas, Khar added.”The government can’t fool people, they should be honest with people.”

There is not a single university in Muzaffargarh and no medicines in hospitals yet they want to allot funds for development work in some constituencies, Khar said.

The government should know that the opposition is here to help them deliver and not criticise, she added.