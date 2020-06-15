Health official asks Swat DC to lock down 11 UCs

The Swat district health officer requested the deputy commissioner to impose a “smart lockdown” in 11 union councils in the district due to increase in number of coronavirus cases.

In a letter to the Swat DC, the health official said that at least 489 people have tested positive for the virus in 11 union councils of Bahrain, Matta, Babuzai, Barikot and Kabal areas.

People in those areas were not taking precautionary measures against the virus, the official stated. “It is requested that Smart Lockdown may please be implemented in the UCs to contain the virus and its further spread,” the letter read.

Under the “smart lockdown”, the entry and exit points of the areas will be sealed and the movement of people will only be allowed in emergency cases.

The district health officer has also recommended a ban on “all sorts of congregations” and gatherings in the mosques.

The virus has so far killed 2,783 people, while the number of known cases has reached 146,713 in Pakistan.

Of them, 707 deaths and 18,472 cases are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.