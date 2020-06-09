Headlines 9pm: Private hospitals overcharging for coronavirus treatment

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9pm bulletin.

Some private hospitals are charging a whole lot more than they are supposed to for the coronavirus treatment. Sindh Healthcare Commission has taken notice of SAMAA TV’s news report and warned hospitals of the repercussions if they are caught doing so. In Lahore, the rent for a room is between Rs40,000 and Rs50,000 for a day and in Karachi it is from Rs30,000 to Rs100,000. In Islamabad, several hospitals are taking advance payment of between Rs200,000 and Rs1 million. The prices of oxygen cylinders have also shot up.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab says the Sindh Healthcare Commission is an independent group. Labour Minister Saeed Ghani says the government can’t stop people willing and able to pay from going to private hospitals.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said at least 19,299 people have been affected by the virus in Lahore. She said that almost 75% people who died of the virus were over 50 years of age. The minister warned that the situation could get out of control, if people continued to ignore warnings by the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that maximum punitive action be taken against all those responsible for artificial shortage of petrol in the country and ordered authorities concerned to ensure regular supply within 48-72 hours.

Pakistan reported over 104 deaths in 24 hours from the coronavirus for the first time. At least 4,664 new cases have been reported.

The World Health Organization has urged Pakistan to impose “intermittent lockdowns” in targeted areas because it said the country didn’t fulfill “prerequisite conditions” before easing restrictions. “As of today, Pakistan doesn’t meet any of the prerequisite conditions for opening the lockdown,” the WHO letter addressed to Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid read. It was written on June 7.

The Sindh government has given a warning to transporters about shutting down public transport if coronavirus standard operating procedures continue to be violated.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appeared before NAB office in Lahore where he was questioned for an hour and 15 minutes in the money laundering and assets beyond income cases. PML-N supporters had crowded the office when Shehbaz reached there.

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal approved an inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Amir Kiani, the anti-graft body said in a statement. NAB is investigating complaints against Kiani regarding an artificial increase in drug prices in April 2019. Kiani was then the national health services minister.

Eighteen bodies have been pulled out from under the debris of the building that collapsed in Lyari’s Khadda market in Karachi Sunday night. It is believed that there were around 50 to 60 people in the building at the time of the collapse. There were 40 flats in the building and 10 families lived in it.

Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced that former batsman Younis Khan has been appointed the team’s batting coach for the upcoming tour of England.

Punjab’s weather turns pleasant after several regions witness rain. Meanwhile, Sindh continues to experience hot weather. A crack in the Ubauro river led to the flooding of cotton crops. Residents are trying to fill the crack themselves.