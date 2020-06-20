Headlines 9pm: PM says govt hasn’t abandoned sugar inquiry

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9pm bulletin:

Sugar mill owners can once again be investigated for their alleged role in Pakistan’s sugar crisis after Islamabad High Court ended its stay order granting them protection on Saturday. Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced a short order on a petition challenging the commission’s findings. He said that the court did not find that the commission was working unlawfully.

The court has said that authorising Shehzad Akbar to take action in light of the commission’s report is against the ruling of the Supreme Court. The high court says that this is the exclusive right of the federal cabinet and it can’t transfer this power to anyone else.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he will not leave the case of the sugar mafia until it reaches its climax. “Nobody should be under the impression that the commission has been abandoned,” he said in the session of PTI’s core committee.

The PTI government has given preference to development over health at a time when we are fighting a pandemic, said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a press conference on Saturday. He claimed that the government said it is going to spend Rs70 billion on fighting the coronavirus but if you read the fine print, you will see that the amount has been kept as “slush funds” for PTI MNAs. “I challenge the government to show me one government hospital that is offering the same quality treatment as the NICVD,” he said.

Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed says Bilawal’s politics is limited to statements only. Saeed criticised the leaderships of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and PPP, saying they have not built a single good hospital. He said that if the Sindh government cannot help the centre get rids of locusts, then it should not be an obstacle either.

According to investigative reports into the blasts on Rangers in Karachi yesterday, it was revealed that members of the same group committed the crime. The group is being operated by neighbouring countries, the report said hinting at India’s RAW. In Ghotki, the soldiers martyred during the blast were laid to rest. The Crime and Terror Department had revealed picture and footage of suspects involved in the attack in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on June 10.

The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested two people involved in the targeted killing of police officers during a raid in Karachi’s Peerabad. CTD officials identified them as Mudassir and Minhaj. They were members of the Muttahida Quami Movement – London and were wanted for the murder of at least six people, including police officers.

A total of 153 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours across the country. More than 6,600 new case were reported. The total number of fatalities have increased to 3,382 and the cases have surpassed to 170,000. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tested positive as well. A total of 107 inmates and 18 jailers in Sukkur’s jail have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Multiple areas in Karachi remained open despite being sealed by the government under the smart lockdown. Areas such as Nagin Chowrangi, Burns Road and Jamshed Road were open with huge crowd of people on roads.

Balochistan Nationalist Party Chairperson Akhtar Mengal has refused to backtrack from his decision of quitting support with the PTI government. JUI-F’s Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said that if the government tries to interfere in the NFC Award or the 18th Amendment, they will have to face consequences.

The year’s first and complete solar eclipse will take place tomorrow. It will last from 9am to 1.10pm. Doctors have advised people to stay indoors during it as seeing it with naked eye can prove hazardous for health.