Headlines 9pm: Pakistan still facing petrol shortage, virus cases spike

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9pm bulletin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says we can’t stop the coronavirus from spreading. He said it hasn’t spread “as such” from mosques. The primer said it is possible that hotspots of the virus will need to be shut down to control the outbreak. He was addressing the Tiger Force volunteers.

Negotiations between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan’s economic team continue. The team has declared IMF’s call of achieving more than Rs5,000 billion in taxes an unrealistic goal. The Ministry of Finance says it might have to introduce a mini budget in December to accept the IMF’s recommendation. Electricity and gas prices will also go up once the coronavirus situation calms in Pakistan.

PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan has demanded Planning Minister Asad Umar resign from his post for not fulfilling the vows he made to the public before the PTI was in government. Industries Minister Hammad Azhar has said the government wants private investment into the Pakistan Steel Mills.

Pakistan is facing a shortage of petrol. Oil companies say that their stocks will run out in the next five days. The shortage is expected to worsen from Sunday.

Oil marketing companies have blamed the government for the petrol shortage in the country. In reply to a show cause notice, the companies demanded an increase in the cost of petroleum products because of a ban on its import.

Pakistan has reported 4,896 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 89,249 cases. At least 68 new deaths have been reported.

MQM MPA Shahana Ashar has tested positive for the virus. MQM-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari, his first wife, sons and mother have contracted the coronavirus too. Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live, the politician said he hasn’t been able to find a bed at any private hospital in Karachi. His mother, who’s having trouble breathing, is being provided with oxygen at home.

Ten more employees of the National Assembly have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry will not be participating in the session. He has recommended holding a virtual meeting instead.

Friday prayers were held in over 3,800 mosques after a gap of 1.5 months across Saudi Arabia. SOPs were strictly implemented as life gradually starts to return to normal in the kingdom.

Light to heavy rain was reported from several cities of Sindh and Punjab.