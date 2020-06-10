Headlines 9am: Two oil company heads booked, COAS in Afghanistan

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Three more bodies have been found beneath the debris of a collapsed building in Karachi’s Lyari, taking the death toll from the incident to 22. The funerals of six deceased have been held. The residents also protested against the builder mafia.

The government has begun taking action against oil companies. A case has been registered against the heads of two oil marketing companies after they confessed to hoarding petrol and selling it in the black market. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has again asked oil companies to restore the supply of petroleum products. It has warned that petrol stations found artificially inflating prices or violating other rules will be sealed.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent a busy day in Afghanistan. He held separate meetings with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and political leader Abdullah Abdullah.

A policeman in Jacobabad has allegedly gunned down his relative over personal enmity.

One suspected thief was killed while two others were wounded during a shoot out with the police in Kabirwala. The police have arrested 35 suspects in an overnight combing operation in Pindi Bhattian. Most of them are suspected drug traffickers.

The Karachi police have arrested a gang that bought over 1,000 stolen cars and transported them to Afghanistan for terrorism activities. Four members were arrested. Grenades and other weapons were seized from them.

The Rizvia police have apprehended seven members of a group involved in stealing motorbikes from across Karachi.