Headlines 9am: Sheikh Rasheed shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that his government would now take strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan. He said no one would be allowed to go to a public place without a face mask. The police and Tiger Force has been instructed to ensure SOP implementation.

Pakistan has reported 81 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the country to 2,596. A total of 6,825 new cases were reported.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed was shifted to a military hospital after his health deteriorated Saturday night. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week. PPP General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Shahid Afridi and Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Tehmina Durrani also tested positive for the deadly virus. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son took to Twitter and blamed PM Khan and the NAB for his father’s positive test results.

A press conference was arranged in Karachi by the family of PIA’s PK-8303 crash victims. They complained that the families were handed over wrong bodies and have demanded that the DNA samples should be sent to forensic lab in Lahore again.

The NAB has summoned PPP leader Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar on June 18 over alleged involvement in land grabbing.

Pakistan observes the World Blood Donor Day today. This year, however, blood donations have dramatically decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the nation’s most legendary actors, Sabiha Khanum, breathed her last in USA’s Virginia on Sunday. She had been suffering from kidney and heart complications. Khanum was awarded the Nigar Award for her outstanding achievement in the Pakistani cinema.