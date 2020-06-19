Headlines 9am: Government employees warned against taking unnecessary leaves

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 136 people died of the coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 3,229. Over 4,900 new infections were also reported.

Forty union councils in Karachi have been sealed as coronavirus hot spots have emerged in these areas. Anyone entering or exiting will have to wear a mask, movement will be restricted and no private family get-togethers will be allowed. No home delivery or take-away will be permitted from restaurants and fastfood joints. No public transport or ride-hailing services will be allowed. Grocery stores and pharmacies will be open during specific times as given by the home department on June 1. Only one person can leave the house to get groceries and will have to show their CNIC.

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has handed life sentences to Khalid Shamim, Syed Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali for their involvement in the murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq. He was stabbed to death outside his house in London’s Edgware on September 16, 2010. The court noted that the murder was done on MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s order. His arrest warrant has been issued.

The Ministry of Interior has ordered government employees to submit a leave notice endorsed by a registered laboratory if they want to take off from work for more than a day. The ministry said no one will be allowed to skip work in the name of the coronavirus.

Australia’s prime minister says his country is under a series of cyber attacks targeting government, public services and businesses. He believes the culprits are state-based actors.