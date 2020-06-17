Headlines 9am: Coronavirus deaths rise, Indian troops killed in Ladakh

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

A record 136 coronavirus deaths were reported in Pakistan in the past 24 hours. Another 5,839 cases have been reported, taking the country’s tally to 154,000. Of these, 58,000 people have recovered.

Islamabad’s Sectors I-8 and I-10 will be sealed this evening. A smart lockdown will be imposed in Sialkot from 12pm. Multiple areas in Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Mardan and Swat are being sealed as well.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Chinese forces in Ladakh. Forty-five soldiers were taken into custody. China claims their action was in response to Indian forces violating the Line of Actual Control.

Indian authorities besieged the Pakistani Embassy in New Delhi and harassed embassy personnel. Indian forces also targeted civilian settlements along the LoC, injuring one man.

The chairman of the joint chief of staff and all three heads of the armed forces visited the ISI headquarters where they were briefed on regional security and the situation along the LoC.

A fire is still raging at a ghee and oil warehouse near Rawalpindi’s Kalyam Morr 18 hours on. Over 100 rescue personnel and two army helicopters are at the scene to extinguish the blaze. Two rescue officials were injured. According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire has engulfed four kanals of land.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Karachi and will be meeting MPAs and representatives of the MQM today. He will also travel to Larkana and Jacobabad. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah did not receive him upon his arrival to Karachi. PM Khan met Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House and discussed the situation in Karachi and development projects. He also met the PTI Sindh core committee.

Two thieves entered a restaurant in Lahore’s Gulberg to rob it but were caught in a shootout with the police. One was injured in the fracas while the other managed to escape. Footage of the incident was captured on CCTV camera.