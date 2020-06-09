Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9am: Coronavirus deaths rise in Pakistan, Punjab receives rainfall

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Headlines 9am: Coronavirus deaths rise in Pakistan, Punjab receives rainfall

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Pakistan has been reporting more than 100 coronavirus deaths every day recently. On Monday, 105 people died, taking the total toll to 2, 172. More than 108,000 known COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far.
  • Five labourers died while five others were injured after a fire erupted in an oil factory in Faisalabad. The blaze occurred due to the bursting of a boiler. It took rescue officials five hours to put out the fire.
  • At least 35 shops were destroyed after an oil tanker caught fire on Quetta’s Sibi Road. The fire erupted after the tanker overturned due to speeding. The fire soon engulfed the nearby shops.
  • Eight bodies have been taken out so far under the debris of a six-storey residential building that collapsed in Lyari’s Khadda Market on Sunday night. It is believed that there were around 50 to 60 people in the building at the time of the collapse. Around 10 families lived in the building. Another building nearby has been vacated after it started tilting.
  • Street crimes are on the rise across Pakistan. Robbers snatched a mobile phone from a man who was on a call right in front of his doorstep in Karachi’s North Nazimabad and a mobile shop was robbed in Rahim Yar Khan.
  • Coronavirus situation has worsened in Saudi Arabia. Around 100,000 new infections have been reported. The Kingdom is likely to allow 20% pilgrims to perform Hajj this year. Elderly are likely to be prohibited to enter.
  • Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian and other Punjab regions receive rainfall. A crack in the Ubauro river led to the flooding of cotton crops.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus deaths rising in Pakistan, Punjab experiences rain
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
Ex-Dow university official Dr Zahoor Shaikh dies of COVID-19
Ex-Dow university official Dr Zahoor Shaikh dies of COVID-19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.