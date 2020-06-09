Headlines 9am: Coronavirus deaths rise in Pakistan, Punjab receives rainfall

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Pakistan has been reporting more than 100 coronavirus deaths every day recently. On Monday, 105 people died, taking the total toll to 2, 172. More than 108,000 known COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far.

Five labourers died while five others were injured after a fire erupted in an oil factory in Faisalabad. The blaze occurred due to the bursting of a boiler. It took rescue officials five hours to put out the fire.

At least 35 shops were destroyed after an oil tanker caught fire on Quetta’s Sibi Road. The fire erupted after the tanker overturned due to speeding. The fire soon engulfed the nearby shops.

Eight bodies have been taken out so far under the debris of a six-storey residential building that collapsed in Lyari’s Khadda Market on Sunday night. It is believed that there were around 50 to 60 people in the building at the time of the collapse. Around 10 families lived in the building. Another building nearby has been vacated after it started tilting.

Street crimes are on the rise across Pakistan. Robbers snatched a mobile phone from a man who was on a call right in front of his doorstep in Karachi’s North Nazimabad and a mobile shop was robbed in Rahim Yar Khan.

Coronavirus situation has worsened in Saudi Arabia. Around 100,000 new infections have been reported. The Kingdom is likely to allow 20% pilgrims to perform Hajj this year. Elderly are likely to be prohibited to enter.

Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian and other Punjab regions receive rainfall. A crack in the Ubauro river led to the flooding of cotton crops.

