Headlines 9am: Balochistan presents budget, Karachi cop shot dead

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

International flight operations have resumed to and from Pakistan after the federal government’s approval. All airlines have been asked to follow coronavirus SOPs.

The Balochistan government will present its annual budget for 2020-21 in the provincial assembly. It is expected to be of over Rs4 trillion. Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi will table the budget.

An initial investigation report by the Sindh police revealed that three attacks in the province on Friday were jointly carried out by Sindhi nationalist groups and MQM-London.The report said that the attackers belong to Jamshoro and Larkana and they were members of an outlawed group. Explosives used in the attacks were prepared at the same factory.

A policeman was shot dead during a shootout with suspected robbers near Karachi’s Northern Bypass. The police vehicle that went as backup turned turtle, injuring three cops including an SHO.

Three thieves have been arrested in Sukkur. The police believe they were behind the murder of DSP Shafiullah. They were injured after police opened fire at them while they were moving to Shikarpur. They are being treated at a hospital.

Poet and scholar Professor Manzur Ayubi has passed away. His funeral prayers will be offered after Asr prayers at the Farooq-e-Azam Mosque in North Nazimabad.

Pakistani writer Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi’s second death anniversary is being observed today (Saturday).