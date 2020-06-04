Headlines 9am: Another storm expected in Karachi, PM lauds ISI

Here are SAMAA TV’s headlines from the 9am bulletin.

A dust storm blanketed Karachi on Wednesday night after which power outages were reported in most areas including Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi Industrial Area, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Orangi, Malir and North Karachi.

The strong winds were measured at 60 to 70km/h. Rain was also reported in some areas. Four people including a woman killed and three others were injured in the storm. Karachi is expected to witness warm weather and another round of wind has been forecast in the city this evening.

The Economic Coordination Committee has approved firing all employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills. The committee also approved a Rs18 billion package for the employees, which amounts to Rs2.3 million per person.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has reached the NAB old headquarters in Rawalpindi. This is the third time he has been summoned. He is being called in the Sindh Roshan Programme case. PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon is also a suspect in the case, accused of taking kickbacks of Rs70 million while awarding the programme’s tenders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal cabinet members visited the ISI headquarters in Islamabad. The government officials were briefed on the national security. The PM also lauded the ISI’s efforts and sacrifices in keeping the country safe.