Headlines 3pm: Shehbaz to be jailed soon, claims Sheikh Rasheed

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 3pm bulletin.
Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed predicts that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will be jailed soon. He says Shehbaz is interested in reconciliation but Prime Minister Imran Khan will not settle. He said the PML-N president has the habit of playing on both sides of the wicket, meaning he knows how to keep both the establishment and the opposition happy at the same time. The minister has also expressed suspicion on the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif.
NAB asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah 28 questions after summoning him to its Rawalpindi headquarters in the Sindh Roshan programme case. Some of the questions were related to PPP leader Sharjeel Memon, who NAB accuses of taking kickback while awarding the programme’s tenders.