Headlines 3pm: Punjab coronavirus tally crosses 43,000

Here are headlines from SAMAA TV’s 3pm bulletin:

Protests against government’s decision to lay off over 7,000 Pakistan Steel Mill workers continued for a second day in the National Assembly. PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah held a placard in the assembly asking Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar why he has abandoned these workers. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri chided the MNA for breaking the assembly rules.

On the other hand, PTI’s Murad Saeed claimed that during the government of former president Pervez Musharraf the mill had given a record-breaking profit of Rs9.2 billion. The mill’s decline came during the PPP regime. “Not only the steel mills, but most of the other government organisations also suffered because of PML-N and PPP,” Saeed added.

A session of the Economic Coordination Committee will be held today. It will be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The budget and economic targets for the year will be set in the meeting. All the decisions will be taken after suggestions from provinces. The meeting will be attended by provincial ministers.

The government has agreed to another condition of the FATF. To stop the financial assistance of terrorist organisations in the country, the Interior Ministry has decided to establish a centre. A decision to upgrade the Federal Investigation Agency has also been taken to inspect any suspicious transaction.

Pakistan reported a total of 83 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. More than 5,300 new cases were recorded taking the total count to 113,702. The highest number of cases have been reported in Punjab at 43,460 followed by Sindh’s 41,303. Balochistan has a total of 7,031 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s cases climbed up to 14,527.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has ruled out following the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of imposing a two-week lockdown across the country. He was of the view that the coronavirus situation could be brought under control if people strictly abide by the SOPs.

The Sindh government has warned that if SOPs are not properly followed, public transport will be closed. Sindh Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Sheikh has said that a decision regarding a curfew has not been taken so far. “If needed, a curfew will be imposed country-wide and not just in Sindh,” he said, requesting the people to take necessary precautionary measures.

Private hospital across the country have been charging high prices from coronavirus patients. Advance payments are also being taken. Hospital managements have claimed that all businesses in the world function on advance payments, so do hospitals.

The Health Care Commission in Karachi closed down after several of its employees tested COVID-19 positive. The employees will work from home until further notice.

Three more bodies have been found beneath the debris of a collapsed building in Karachi’s Lyari, taking the death toll from the incident to 22. It is suspected that there are more bodies under the debris. Residents have complained that the rescue mission is being conducted at a very slow pace.

The engine of PIA’s ill-fated PK-8303 has been removed from the roof of a house in Model Colony where it crashed. Inspection of the houses damaged in the crash will soon be resumed. Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar said that the initial report of the crash will soon be made public, ensuring that justice will be served.

The number of global coronavirus infections has crossed seven million. More than 413,000 people have lost their lives. A total of 1,000 people died from the virus in the USA in the last 24 hours. California and 21 other states reported a fast spread of the disease. Hundreds of cases have also emerged in Argentine, South Korea and Russia.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove who is the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead said on Monday that asymptomatic transmission was “very rare”. The revelation caused a stir across the world with many experts criticising her claim after which she retracted her statement. “I used the phrase ‘very rare’ and I think that it’s a misunderstanding to state the asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies. I was also referring to some data that isn’t published,” she said.

George Floyd, an African American whose death in police custody sparked global outrage, was laid to rest today. His funeral was attended by hundreds of people.