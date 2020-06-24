Headlines 3pm: PTI leaders ‘upset’ with Chaudhry, NAB investigates Asif

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 3pm headlines:
Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar says pilots of the PK-8303 flight that crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony were not focused. “They kept discussing the coronavirus during the flight. Their family members were infected with the virus,” he said while addressing the lower house of the Parliament. Sarwar claimed that the pilots neglected control tower’s warning repeatedly. The PIA should not be privatised, but be restructured, he added.
NAB has summoned PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on June 26 in Sialkot Cantt Housing Society case. He has been accused of abusing his authority.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says media is not the right forum to speak on such matter. He was referring to his party mate and Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Qureshi added that he has good relations with Chaudhry and it has always been this way.
Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan is upset with Fawad Chaudhry. He said Chaudhry should just resign if he’s so unhappy with the PTI.
PTI leader Dr Babar Awan says PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif can do politics of any sort he wishes after returning to Pakistan. He says the federal government has no issues with Sharif’s involvement in politics.
Karachi residents are facing unannounced load-shedding. Power outages have been reported in several areas. Some residents even staged protests outside K-Electric offices in the megapolis. Meanwhile, the K-electric spokesperson says this has been happening due to lack of supply of gas and furnace oil. Speaking on SAMAA TV‘s programme Naya Din Jamat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has accused PPP, PTI and PML-N of obtaining benefits from the company.
In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported over 3,800 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths. A total of 3,755 fatalities have been confirmed so far.
Pakistan all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez has said he does not have the coronavirus, just a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board had issued a press release naming him among the 10 squad members to have tested positive for the virus. Hafeez took to Twitter to state that he got a second test done for his satisfaction and he tested negative along with the rest of his family.
The State Bank of Pakistan has confirmed that it has received $1 billion–$500 million each from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB). Pakistan’s current account has turned into a surplus of $13 million in May against a deficit of $530 million in April and $1,004 million in May 2019.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has asked the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi to cut its staff by half and accused the diplomats of spying. Pakistan categorically rejected and condemned the allegations. The Pakistani Foreign Office summoned the Indian chargé d’affaires and asked him to reduce the size of the Indian High Commission staff by 50% in seven days. Speaking to SAMAA TV, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we’ll be dealing with India with the tit-for-tat policy.
Showers have been reported in many cities of Punjab. Heavy rain has turned the weather pleasant in Lahore, Mianwali and Pindi Bhattian. It rained in Swat as well.