Headlines 3pm: PCB to test squad, PM leads coronavirus meeting

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 3pm headlines:

Allama Talib Jauhari, Pakistan’s renowned Shia scholar passed has been laid to rest in Karachi the Allama Talib Jauhari library in Rizvia Society. The funeral was attended by several religious scholars and politicians.

The investigation report of PIA’s PK-8303 crash revealed that the plane crashed because of the carelessness of the pilot and the air traffic controller. The pilot refused to listen to the advice he got from the controllers, it stated. The report has been presented to Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar met Provincial Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. They discussed the budget session and the political scenario in the province. Both the leaders have expressed their satisfaction over their coalition. Elahi said that he won’t fulfil the wishes of those aiming to create tensions between the leaders.

A session lead by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held at PM House today. The coronavirus situation in the country will be discussed and provincial decisions regarding it will be overviewed.

More than 80% of Lahore’s sewerage water has samples of COVID-19, said Lahore University of Health Sciences Chancellor Dr Javaid Akram said on Naya Din today. “The lockdown should be used to collect sewerage samples from these areas,” he added.

A suggestion to seal seven more neighbourhoods in Lahore has been given to Punjab CM as the number of coronavirus cases increase. The areas include Garden Town, Defence, Gulberg, Model Town and Faisal Town.

In the last 24 hours, less than 100 deaths from the deadly virus were recorded across the country. More than 4,400 new cases were reported.

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly due to the carelessness of people, says Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhter. “We want to provide virus testing facility at all KMC hospitals but do not have support from the Sindh or federal government,” he added.

More than nine billion people across the world have been affected by COVID-19. More than 400,000 people have died from it. Brazil, India and the USA have reported the highest number of deaths.

A woman in Sindh’s Kandhkot gave birth on garbage. The newborn passed away because of a lack of oxygen. Sindh Assembly member Nusrat Sehar Abbasi says millions of rupees have been allotted for ambulances in Thatta but in those areas children are taken to hospitals on donkey carts, PPP members are invisible there.

Loadshedding in Karachi has increased exponentially till up to 14 hours. Sindh Minister Nasir Shah has said that if K-Electric doesn’t stop this strict action will be taken against them.

The Pakistan cricket team will be tested for the novel coronavirus today before their tour to England. Tests of Younis Khan, Fawad Alam and Sarfaraz Ahmed have already been taken. Players and coaches in Lahore are expected to be tested.