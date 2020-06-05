Headlines 3pm: PM to address Tiger Force, SOPs being violated

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 3pm bulletin.

MQM-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari, his first wife, sons and mother have contracted the novel coronavirus. Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live, the politician said he hasn’t been able to find a bed at any private hospital in Karachi. His mother, who’s having trouble breathing, is being provided with oxygen at home.

Ten more employees of the National Assembly have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry will not be participating in the session. He has recommended holding a virtual meeting instead.

Negotiations between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan’s economic team continue. The team has declared IMF’s call of achieving more than Rs5,000 billion in taxes an unrealistic goal. The Ministry of Finance says it might have to introduce a mini budget in December to accept the IMF’s recommendation. Electricity and gas prices will also go up once the coronavirus situation calms in Pakistan.

PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan has demanded Planning Minister Asad Umar resign from his post for not fulfilling the vows he made to the public before the PTI was in government. Industries Minister Hammad Azhar has said the government wants private investment into the Pakistan Steel Mills.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear the Pakistan Steel Mills case on June 9. The government has decided to fire majority employees of the mills.

Pakistan is facing a shortage of petrol. Oil companies say that their stocks will run out in the next five days. The shortage is expected to worsen from Sunday.

Oil marketing companies have blamed the government for the petrol shortage in the country. In reply to a show cause notice, the companies demanded an increase in the cost of petroleum products because of a ban on its import.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address volunteers of the Coronavirus Tiger Force. They’re expected to be handed over another responsibility.

Lahore residents will now be imposed fines if they don’t wear face masks while driving. Punjab has reopened its public parks after almost two and a half months.

Violation of the coronavirus SOPs continues in Karachi. When transporters are caught not following them, they threaten to suspend public transport. The transporters are also demanding the authorities to release their fellow drivers who have been arrested for the violation. Balochistan transporters will resume operations from June 7.

Bailable arrest warrants have been issued for former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case. An Islamabad accountability court has summoned PPP co-chairperson Asif Zardari and former PM Yusuf Raza Gillani in the case on June 11.

A Lahore accountability court has summoned former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on June 11. They are likely to be indicted in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.