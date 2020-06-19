Headlines 3pm: KP announces budget, multiple Sindh areas under lockdown

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 3pm bulletin:

A man was killed while six others were injured in a cracker explosion near Nazimabad Underpass in Karachi on Friday. One of the wounded is in critical condition and rescue workers have moved all the victims to a hospital. Several police and Rangers units have cordoned off the area and are searching for evidence. According to the bomb disposal squad, a hand grenade was used in the blast. The attack was made by two men on a motorcycle.

In the last few days, three attacks have been made on the Rangers personnel. A hand grenade was used in all three. According to investigations, the attacks were conducted by men on motorcycles. A banned militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At around 11am on Friday, a blast occurred in Ghotki killing two Rangers personnel and a passerby. Five others were injured as well. The nature of the blast is still being ascertained. An investigative report of the attack has been summoned by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail by the commissioner and inspector-general. A third attack in Larkana was made on the checkpost of the Rangers Public School. It resulted in no casualties.

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa over his alleged failure to disclose his family’s properties. The court has reserved the verdict in the case. A short order is expected at 4pm. On Thursday Serena Isa recorded her statement via video link and revealed details of the three properties along with the money trail.

The Islamabad High Court has delayed the hearing of the case against the Sugar Mills Association in the Sugar Inquiry. Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the report was still just an accusation. The attorney general of Pakistan will present their arguments to the court on Saturday.

The Sindh High Court has announced that the money taken through fraud by residents for the Fazaia Housing Scheme will be given back to them through the National Accountability Bureau. The scheme kept taking money from people under the name of multiple societies.

NAB Rawalpindi has made what it claims to be its biggest recovery in a housing scheme fraud ever. It has recovered Rs1.95 billion. The recovery comes after a plea bargain with film director and producer Lucky Ali, real name Mian Waseem Ali. Ali lured people into investing in illegal housing societies and then stole their money.

In the last 24 hours, 136 people have died from the novel coronavirus taking the total virus death toll to 3,165. More than 4,900 new cases were reported totally the nation-wide cases to 163,177. Sindh has reported more than 62,000 cases followed by Punjab. Balochistan and KP reported 8,998 and 20,182 cases, respectively.

A lockdown has been imposed across Sindh. Multiple areas across all districts in Karachi have been sealed. Electronics Market and shops on Burns Road have been closed until July 2. Hyderabad has also closed more than 100 areas. Karachi Electronic Market Chairperson Rizwan Irfan has criticised the government’s move.

Multiple parts of Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan have been closed down. Residents, however, have been freely moving in their areas without following the SOPs.

The CTD official accused of shooting a NICVD doctor has been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The police have been ordered to present a challan. According to the investigative officer, the suspect shot the doctor over an argument.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared its budget of Rs923 billion today. They will get a total of Rs470 billion from the federal government. A total of Rs370 billion have been allotted for development. For health and education, Rs20 billion and Rs30 billion have been allotted. For coronavirus, Rs15 billion have been kept. The budget does not include an increase in pensions and salaries of the government employee. No new taxes have also been included.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly today. He said that the premier should have met Sindh CM on his Karachi visit. “What kind of a prime minister is this who calls a pandemic common flu?” he questioned.

After petrol, a shortage of fertilisers is expected to arise across the country. Various companies have started illegally stocking fertilisers. A report regarding these companies has been presented to PM Khan. If the price of gas increases, fertiliser prices will rise as well. The SSGC and SNGCL have requested a 100% increase in gas prices.

The Indian government has increased its atrocities in the Indian-administered Kashmir. Eight Kashmiris have been killed by the Indian army in the last 24 hours.

Talks between India and China regarding tensions at the Ladakh border under way after which 10 Indian soldiers were released. A total of 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clash.

Worldwide COVID-19 cases have surpassed 8.24 million cases. More than 440,000 people have passed away. More than two million people have been infected and 120,000 people have died from the virus in the United States. Brazil, the UK and India have reported high cases as well.

More than 4,700 record cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Most of them are from Riyadh. The country has extended its ban on international flights.