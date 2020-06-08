Headlines 3pm: Ghani says curfew to help reduce Sindh cases

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 3pm bulletin:

Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Talking to SAMAA TV he said that he did not have any symptoms and has been advised by the doctor to isolate himself for seven days. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tested positive as well. He has quarantined himself at home. Shehbaz Sharif has prayed for the speedy recovery of all those affected.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho has asked older members of the Sindh Assembly to not attend sessions due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, she said it is critical for everyone to follow the government’s coronavirus prevention guidelines.

In the last 24 hours, 65 people across Pakistan have lost their lives due to the deadly virus taking the total death toll to 2,067. A total of 4,728 new cases have been reported.

The federal government will distribute 1,000 ICU beds to hospitals across the country throughout the month of June, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said. The Centre has also distributed 250 ventilators among provinces last week, he said, adding that the government is preparing a package to reduce the burden of hospitals.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani suggests a week-long strict curfew to combat COVID-19. “This, however, does not seem possible with the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the premier preferred economy over health. Ghani warned of the alarming number of infections in the province and the reducing capacity at hospitals.

The Supreme Court reversed its verdict opening markets and shops on Saturdays and Sundays in a hearing on the coronavirus suo motu case on Monday. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the government must make laws and implement them. “Why can’t Parliament work if all other institutions are working? The federal government should be playing the lead role in the fight against the virus.”

The bodies of five victims, including women, have been retrieved from the debris of the building that collapsed in Lyari’s Khadda Market Sunday night. A rescue operation is under way by Pakistan Army’s Engineering Corps and other rescue teams. It is suspected that more than 50 people are still stuck under the building’s debris.

A video of the Lyari building collapsing shows that there was a huge crowd outside it when it collapsed. People started running after that and chaos ensued.

In the past six months, three buildings have collapsed in Karachi and several lives have been lost. The Sindh Building and Control Authority takes notice of the incidents but no action is ever taken.

NAB is being used by the government for its personal means, said PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. He claimed that he was arrested on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He criticised the government after a hearing of the Narowal Sports City case against him.

Punjab Provisional Minister for Colonies Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said that nothing can deter the PM’s aim to abolish corruption. On the other hand, PML-N’s Azma Bukhari responded that the people are still looking for the robbers of sugar, wheat and flour.

PM Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. Implementation of the points noted in the sugar commission report will be overseen. Discussions will also be made on the budget, economy and coronavirus. A final decision will also be taken regarding the fate of the employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills.

An operation against locusts is under way across the country by the NDMA. So far, more than 500,000 acres of land has been sprayed. Locusts are present in more than 48 districts across the country. According to NDMA, operations and surveys of all areas attacked by locusts is taking place.

The tyranny of Indian forces in Indian-administered Kashmir still continues. A total of four more people were martyred by the forces. More than 27 people in Kashmir have lost their lives.

Protests against the murder of George Floyd are taking place across the globe. Protesters tore down the statue of a notorious British slave trader Sunday and dumped it in a harbour on the second day of demonstrations against Floyd’s death.