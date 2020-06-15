Headlines 3pm: Court turns down plea to reopen schools

All the areas in Lahore with a high density of coronavirus patients will be closed down for the next two weeks starting midnight tomorrow (Tuesday). These areas include Shahdara, the walled city, Harbans Pura, Nishtar Town, Cantt, Mozang and parts of Allama Iqbal Town. They will be closed down for two weeks. Pharmacies, grocery stores and tandoors in these areas will remain open so that residents can easily purchase necessities.
Coronavirus cases have spiked in Quetta. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani says the World Health Organisation had recommended a two-week lockdown but we imposed the lockdown for two months. He says most cases were reported in June and complained that the people are still not following SOPs.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir says the government might even call in the Pakistan Army if that’s what is needed to stem the virus’ spread.
So far, over 146,250 infections and 2,751 infections have been reported across Pakistan.
The Islamabad High Court has turned down a petition to reopen educational institution across Pakistan. The chief justice asked if schools were reopened amid the pandemic in other countries as well. He said it is the government and chief executive’s job to decide on the matter, not the court’s.
The Sindh government hasn’t decided on whether it will allow the setting up of cattle markets for Eid yet. Education Minister Saeed Ghani has explained that the government issued a notification withdrawing permission for the set up of cattle market but that was for regular markets.
Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry says the Zilhaj moon will be sighted on July 21 in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will fall on July 31. He said people could use his ministry’s The Ruet application to track the moon’s location.
The Punjab government will present its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which is expected to offer tax relief to 23 sectors due to the coronavirus lockdown. Like the federal budget, the Punjab budget will also not increase the salaries of government employees. The education and health sectors are likely to get a good portion of the budget.
Sindh has also drafted its budget. Government employees are likely to get a 5% increase in their salaries. Around Rs5 billion will be allocated to fight the coronavirus. Local body institutions will get Rs80 billion and the education sector to get Rs2.5 trillion. It will be presented on June 17.
The Islamabad High Court has hinted at withdrawing its stay order on not taking action against any sugar mill after the mills did not reduce the price to Rs70.
A man, identified as Sikander Khokar, was shifted to a hospital in Shikarpur’s Garhi Yasin on a donkey cart Sunday afternoon after an ambulance failed to reach him.
Workers of a factory in Karachi’s Shah Latif protested against firings. The police arrested seven protesters and one was injured during the police’s baton charge.
Sewerage lines in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar have burst.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the pre-monsoon season will begin across Pakistan from today. Karachi will be experiencing hot weather in the next few days as temperatures are likely to soar to 40 degrees Centigrade.