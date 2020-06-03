Wednesday, June 3, 2020  | 10 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Headlines 12pm: PML-N workers crowd court, COVID-19 cases spike

Posted: Jun 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Headlines 12pm: PML-N workers crowd court, COVID-19 cases spike

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are SAMAA TV’s headlines from the 12pm bulletin.

  • The Lahore High Court will hear a bail plea filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case against him. Shehbaz is on his way to the court. NAB is likely to arrest him at the court’s entrance. Strict security measures have been taken. PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah was also barred from entering the area, but was later allowed to go.
  • Former law minister Rana Sanaullah seems to have forgotten the law. He believes there is no problem if a person keeps money in the bank accounts of their employees. When SAMAA TV sought an explanation from Sanaullah, he said the matter does not come under NAB’s jurisdiction but may be investigated under the Bank Act or Income Tax Act.
  • A team of NAB officials failed to arrest Shehbaz Sharif after raiding his residence in Lahore Tuesday afternoon. The team had arrived at his home, but did the politician was not there. The PML-N has severely criticised the raid. Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the action was being taken at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • In the last 24 hours, Pakistan recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases with 4,131 new reports. Nearly 1,700 patients have died.
  • Eighteen people at a residence in Jhelum’s Kala Gujran have tested positive for the coronavirus. The area has been completely sealed.
  • PTI lawmaker Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel has died of COVID-19. He passed away at a Islamabad hospital. His funeral prayers will be held in Nowshera.
  • No SOPs were followed in the congregational funeral prayers for PPP minister Murtaza Baloch, who succumbed to the novel virus on Tuesday. People stood shoulder to shoulder with each other and no one wore face masks.

