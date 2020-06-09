Headlines 12pm: Foreign minister warns India against attack

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan is likely to see the number of coronavirus peak by the end of July or early August. He urged people to adopt precautionary measures and follow the SOPs issued by the government.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, her mother, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and PTI leader Dr Tariq Fazal have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Some private hospitals are charging a whole lot more than they are supposed to for the coronavirus treatment. Sindh Healthcare Commission has taken notice of SAMAA TV’s news report and warned hospitals of the repercussions if they are caught doing so.

A Federal Cabinet meeting will be held to discuss the Sugar Inquiry Commission’s report, the fate of the employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills employees and the steps taken by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warned India against any attack. He said Pakistan’s forces will retaliate if India conducts any surgical strike in Ladakh.

Five labourers died while five others were injured after a fire erupted in an oil factory in Faisalabad. The blaze occurred due to the bursting of a boiler. It took rescue officials five hours to put out the fire.

Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced that former batsman Younis Khan has been appointed the team’s batting coach for the upcoming tour of England.

Punjab’s weather turns pleasant after several regions witness rain. Meanwhile, Sindh continues to experience hot weather. A crack in the Ubauro river led to the flooding of cotton crops. Residents are trying to fill the crack themselves.