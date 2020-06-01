Headlines 12pm: 87 victims of PK-8303 crash identified

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 12pm bulletin.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a National Coordination Committee meeting in Islamabad to decide whether the coronavirus lockdown will be relaxed or intensified. Chief ministers will present their recommendations regarding the lockdown. The participants will also discuss resuming more trains for public transportation.

Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Pakistan. In the last 24 hours, 60 patients died, taking the national death toll to 1,543. More than 72,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country.

Singer Abrarul Haq and PTI leader Shahnawaz Jadoon have contracted the virus.

In a video message, the wife of Dr Zubair who died of COVID-19 in Quetta, says he died due to lack of treatment facilities.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb says the PTI government is playing with people’s lives by lying to them repeatedly.

More than six million people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide and nearly 375,000 patients have died. Brazil, the US, Britain, India and Russia continue to struggle to contain the virus’ outbreak.

From today, petrol will be available for Rs74.52 per litre after being cut by Rs7. The price of high-speed diesel has also been reduced by Rs11.88. PM Khan tweeted that price of petroleum products is the lowest in Pakistan as compared to that in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

A 12-year-old girl injured in the PK-8303 plane crash has passed away. She worked as a domestic worker at one of the houses that was destroyed when the plane crash landed onto it. Around 60% of her body was burnt.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 87 of the 97 victims of the PK-8303 crash have been identified.

An 11-member team of Airbus experts has returned to France with the cockpit flight recorder and flight data. They’ll decode both to ascertain the cause of crash.

SAMAA TV has acquired a six-month-old audio clip that shows pilot Sajad Gul and an air traffic controller arguing in the middle of a flight.

Two officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were being expelled for “indulging in espionage activities”, India’s foreign ministry said late Sunday. Pakistan’s Foreign Office claims the officials were illegally detained and beaten.

Riots across the US continue. Americans are protesting against the killing of George Floyd. They had clashes with the police and set buildings on fire. A curfew has been imposed in more than 12 states. The police officer who murdered Floyd has been arrested. More than 200 protesters have also been arrested.