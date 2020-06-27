Saturday, June 27, 2020  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Gujar Khan man murders two sons, daughter over domestic issues

Posted: Jun 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Gujar Khan man murders two sons, daughter over domestic issues

Photo: Samaa Digital

A man murdered his two sons and a daughter in Gujar Khan over domestic issues, police said Saturday.

Bodies of the three children were found inside a house in Jatli area of Gujar Khan, according to the police.

The law enforcers suspected that the children were murdered by their father. The suspect was arrested from Sukkur railway station while he was fleeing to Karachi.

The police have collected evidence from the scene and sent fingerprints to NADRA for identification.

The suspect has confessed to the murders. “My wife was angry and had left for her mother’s home,” he told investigators. “I was worried and killed the children by locking them up inside a trunk.”

The police have initiated the process to move him to Rawalpindi. Ziauddin Ahmed, the Rawalpindi Saddar Division SP, says they are yet to investigate the murders from every angle.

He said blood samples of the deceased children have been sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency laboratory.

The forensic report will establish the cause of deaths after which a formal investigation will begin, SP Ahmed said.

