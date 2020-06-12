Govt tried to pin its economic failures on pandemic: Asif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Khawaja Asif has said that the government tried to pin all its economic failures on the coronavirus pandemic in Budget 20-21.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government unveiled its second annual budget Friday. The total outlay of Budget 2020-21 was Rs7,294.9 billion, which was 11% lower than the size of budget estimates 2019-20.

Speaking outside the Parliament House, Asif said the government tricked the masses through its tax-free budget boasts last year too.

“The economy of the country was devastated before the coronavirus pandemic,” he told reporters in Islamabad.

“They used to say they would never go to the IMF,” the PML-N leader said. “Now they have pledged 220 million people with the IMF.”

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar had freed the country of the global lender’s hegemony, he said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has termed Budget 20-21 an “anti-people” budget, according to Asif.

He said his party would present its detailed reaction to the budget Monday.