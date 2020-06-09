Govt to punish those responsible for oil shortage: Omar Ayub

The government will take strict action against those responsible for creating this artificial shortage of oil, said Energy Minister Omar Ayub while taking the floor of the National Assembly on Monday.

He announced that Pakistan has enough oil reserves for 10 days after which a new shipment will come, adding that there is no shortage of the fuel.

The government decreased the price of petrol and diesel to facilitate people. “Unfortunately, some people thought of profiteering during this time and hatched up a plan to increase their profit,” he said. “They created a shortage in different pockets.”

Ayub said that he held a video meeting with oil marketing companies, refineries, and OGRA where the companies made a commitment that no petrol station will run dry. The FIA has been issued instructions to check their stocks too, he remarked.

The chief secretaries have instructed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against all petrol pumps that aren’t selling fuel despite having the stock. They will be sealed and their licences will be cancelled. He claimed that 5% of pumps are responsible for this artificial shortage.

“Our government is taking action against all mafias,” he remarked. “The PTI government has a strict no corruption policy.”

