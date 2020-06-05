Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Govt launches Pak Nighban app for information on hospitals, ventilators

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Govt launches Pak Nighban app for information on hospitals, ventilators

Photo: Online

The government and the National Command and Operation Centre have launched the Pak Nighban app to provide information on hospitals and the availability of ventilators.

The app has information about a total of 1,110 hospitals across Pakistan. It will provide details of the number of beds, ventilators and all other details of these hospitals.

It will also have information on emergency respondents and health care officials available at these hospitals. In an emergency situation, people can easily check the app and go to the hospital that has the facilities available at that time.

According to officials, this will help save lives in cases of emergency. Pak Nighban can be downloaded from Google Play Store. A link has also been given on the government’s COVID-19 website, covid.gov.pk to download it.

The development came after the number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked above 89,000 with more than 1,800 fatalities.

In provinces such as Sindh and Punjab, hospitals have reached their maximum capacities leading to problems for patients.

