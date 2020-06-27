Saturday, June 27, 2020  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Govt justifies hike in petrol prices

Posted: Jun 27, 2020
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub justified on Saturday the recent hike in Pakistan petrol prices, saying they were the least in the Asia.

On Friday, the PTI government increased the petrol price by Rs25.58, taking it to a little over Rs100 per litre.

“Petrol recorded the highest Rs31 increase in the tenure of Nawaz-league,” Ayub said at a joint press conference with PM’s aide Nadeem Babar.

The minister said the international oil prices went up by 112% over the past 45 days. He said the Pakistan petrol prices rose by 25% Friday.

“Still [we] have not fully increased the prices and gave a margin of Rs17,” Ayub said.

Babar said the Pakistan State Oil purchased oil from the international market at $21 per barrel on May 18.

The price had risen to $31 a barrel by May 28, according to the PM’s aide. It rose to $44 on June 20.

He said a litre of petrol was being sold for Rs180 in India, Rs174 in Bangladesh and Rs196 in Japan.

Babar said the prime minister directed the authorities not to increase the prices much.

“If someone thinks we knelt down before the mafia then they are wrong,” he said.

