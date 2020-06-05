Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Government withdraws notification suspending Islamabad mayor

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Government withdraws notification suspending Islamabad mayor

Photo: Online

The federal government has taken back the notification it issued to Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz suspending him for 90 days.

Additional Attorney-General Tariq Khokar has informed the Islamabad High Court about the move. He said the government will initiate legal action against the mayor instead.

Aziz is facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project. A notification issued by the interior ministry on May 17 confirmed his suspension for 90 days.

On May 21, Aziz was reinstated as the mayor after the Islamabad High Court overturned the government’s decision.

In his petition, Aziz had argued that the government had violated his basic rights by taking action against him without any prior warning or hearing his version of events.

Aziz took oath as the Islamabad mayor in March 2016.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad sheikh anser aziz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Government withdraws notification suspending Islamabad mayor,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Karachi's Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.