Government withdraws notification suspending Islamabad mayor,

The federal government has taken back the notification it issued to Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz suspending him for 90 days.

Additional Attorney-General Tariq Khokar has informed the Islamabad High Court about the move. He said the government will initiate legal action against the mayor instead.

Aziz is facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project. A notification issued by the interior ministry on May 17 confirmed his suspension for 90 days.

On May 21, Aziz was reinstated as the mayor after the Islamabad High Court overturned the government’s decision.

In his petition, Aziz had argued that the government had violated his basic rights by taking action against him without any prior warning or hearing his version of events.

Aziz took oath as the Islamabad mayor in March 2016.