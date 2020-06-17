Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Government has been handling COVID-19 in national interest: PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Government has been handling COVID-19 in national interest: PM Khan

SAMAA TV/screengrab

The government has always given priority to the interest of the entire nation while tackling the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan, says Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We have developed a system where provincial ministers and doctors are in contact with each other every day,” he said in a media briefing in Karachi on Wednesday.

At all the National Command and Operation Committee meetings, all the decisions are taken after consensus from the provinces. “Yet there are leaders who come out of the meeting and then resort to playing politics,” the premier said.

“All the provinces were always taken into consensus where Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah agreed to the decisions, but outside the meeting Bilawal says completely opposite things,” PM Khan said.

He expressed that the only thing he ever opposed to was the strict lockdown Sindh had imposed earlier in March and April. “I have always said that our fight is with both coronavirus and hunger.

“More than 40% of Karachi is in slums. So we tried to slowly open the lockdown and convert it into a smart lockdown,” he said, adding that in all these decisions, the province was kept in the loop.

The premier said that all the medical aid and equipment distributed by the National Disaster Management Authority was equally distributed among the provinces.

He said that the Pakistan has skillfully tackled the coronavirus situation and saved the economy as compared to other countries. “The coronavirus crisis is international and thankfully God has saved us from it.”

“The peak in the cases here was imminent because we can’t afford a lockdown,” the prime minister said, adding that countries such as India and USA were also lifting restrictions as people were dying of hunger there.

“Countries such as Germany and Sweden where the virus has been controlled, there the people followed SOPs,” he said, emphasising that strict action will now be taken against those violating the government’s guidelines.

“We know where the hotspots are and will enforce a smart lockdown in those areas.”

The premier added that a new local government system will soon be introduced in Karachi where the residents will be able to elect their own mayor.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Karachi Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
prime minister, imran khan, karachi, media briefing, coronavirus, covid-19, local government, hotspots, smart lockdown, Germany, sweden, india, Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto, Murad Ali Shah, NDMA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.