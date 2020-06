The Gilgit-Baltistan government has completed its five-year term and has been dissolved.

Former DIG Mir Afzal has been appointed caretaker chief minister and will take oath today (Wednesday).

His interim cabinet will be made up of between 11 and 13 members.

The caretaker government has 60 days to hold an election on 24 general seats.

Afzal’s name was recommended by outgoing chief minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman as well as leader of the opposition Muhammad Shafi.