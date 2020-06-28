Sunday, June 28, 2020  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Ghotki man injured during police conflict outside hospital, family protests

Posted: Jun 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ghotki man injured during police conflict outside hospital, family protests

SAMAA TV/screengrab

A man was injured during a conflict with the police outside a hospital in Ghotki’s Daharki on Saturday after which his family staged a protest.

To control the protests the police started aerial firing and also baton charged the protesters. According to the police, Shabbir was a murderer and had been planning to abduct someone from the district.

“He used to live here but had shifted to Punjab with his family a while ago,” a police officer said.

The police also did not let PTI MPA Shehryar meet the suspect when he reached the hospital. Two innocent men were arrested from the district and tortured for no reason, the MPA complained.

Following the incident, a special police team has been formed to investigate the case.

