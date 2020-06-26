Fuel shortage: Govt to continue investigating oil companies, rules court

The federal government will continue to investigate oil companies for their alleged involvement in the country-wide fuel shortage after the Islamabad High Court dismissed on Friday their petition to stop the investigation.

The verdict was reserved on Thursday on the petition filed by two oil companies. They said that the inquiry should be stopped as they were being politically victimised.

In an 11-page verdict, the court said it was shocking that there was a crisis in the country even though the oil prices were decreasing globally. People’s constitutional rights were affected because of this shortage. The government is responsible for investigating it, it ruled.

It also said that there is nothing illegal about the committee investigating the crisis.

In the past couple of weeks, ever since the government approved a cut in petrol prices, people were seen forming massive queues at petrol stations across the country that complained of shortages.

On June 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered strict action against those responsible for the artificial shortage of petrol in the country.

Instructions were given to set up joint raiding teams with representatives of the petroleum division, OGRA, FIA and district administrations. The teams were told to inspect all petrol depots and storage units. On June 11, the FIA summoned the heads of three oil marketing companies after finding evidence of their involvement in the petrol shortage across Pakistan.

On June 18, an eight-member committee of the Petroleum Division prepared a report and sent it to the PM. The report found that several petrol companies used pressure tactics and created a petrol crisis in the country, forcing people to line up at petrol pumps in huge numbers in close proximity despite the COVID-19 threat, so that the government would relent and allow them to increase petrol prices.

Nine companies are said to be involved in creating an artificial fuel shortage.