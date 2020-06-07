Multi-storey building collapses in Lyari

A six-storey residential building collapsed in Lyari’s Khadda Market on Sunday night.

According to a SAMAA TV correspondent, ambulances have reached the spot and are waiting for rescue teams to pull people out of debris.

One woman has died and 12 others have sustained injured in the incident, according to rescue workers.

Muhammad Anwar, a resident of the building, told SAMAA TV that his brothers and in-laws were in the building when it collapsed. He said that his family had left the building after it started shaking earlier in the day. His brothers and relatives had gone back into the building to pick up some furniture.

Another area resident said that some families had left the building minutes before it collapsed. The area plunged into darkness as electricity went out soon after the incident.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the building control authority has a list of old buildings in the city and we have repeatedly asked them to evacuate them.

He said the city government’s fire and rescue departments were working in the area.

Nasir Hussain Shah, the Sindh information minister, said that the government has instructed all the departments to help the rescue workers and provide medical aid to injured.

Police and Rangers have also reached the spot to clear the area for rescue teams.