Four of a family strangled to death in Sahiwal

Police found four bodies in a house in Sahiwal’s Gulistan Colony on Wednesday, the area SHO confirmed Wednesday.

According to the initial investigation, 70-year-old Anwarul Haq, his wife, 16-year-old daughter and sister-in-law were strangled to death, the police said.

The SHO told SAMAA TV that the four people were murdered four or five days ago. The police reached the spot after area residents contacted them.

A forensic team is collecting evidence from the crime scene, while the bodies have been shifted to a hospital for autopsies.