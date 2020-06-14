Four men rob government school’s computer lab in Pindi Bhattian

Four men allegedly stole more than 15 computers and other equipment from a government high school in Pindi Bhattian’s Jandoke on Saturday.

The suspects also beat up the guard of the school when he tried to stop them. He was shifted to the hospital. According to the residents, the crime took place late at night.

The suspects managed to flee after which the police have been conducting raids in the district and neighbouring areas.

The police said that special investigative teams have been formed to arrest the robbers as soon as possible. A case has also been registered.