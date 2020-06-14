Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Four men rob government school’s computer lab in Pindi Bhattian

Posted: Jun 14, 2020
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four men allegedly stole more than 15 computers and other equipment from a government high school in Pindi Bhattian’s Jandoke on Saturday.

The suspects also beat up the guard of the school when he tried to stop them. He was shifted to the hospital. According to the residents, the crime took place late at night.

The suspects managed to flee after which the police have been conducting raids in the district and neighbouring areas.

The police said that special investigative teams have been formed to arrest the robbers as soon as possible. A case has also been registered.

MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
