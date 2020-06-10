Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Four men arrested for sugar theft at warehouse in Faisalabad

Posted: Jun 10, 2020
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Four men were arrested from a warehouse for stealing sugar supplied to utility stores across Faisalabad on Tuesday.

An operation was conducted by Assistant Commissioner Ayub Bukhari during which he confiscated 7,500 kilogrammes of sugar being stolen from a warehouse.

The sugar was supposed to be sold at utility stores. The suspects have been arrested and the sugar has been confiscated.

“We had been receiving complaints of theft for a while now,” Bukhari said. “When we raided the warehouse we found that the sugar was being transferred into sacks and put onto trucks,” he added.

A case has been registered.

In other news, two employees of a utility store in Ghulam Muhammadabad were also arrested for stealing sugar. The in-charge of the utility store has also been taken into custody.

