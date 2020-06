Four people were killed and three are in critical condition after an accident on the M5 Motorway in Rahim Yar Khan.

The deceased include a woman and children.

The accident occurred near the Tarinda Mohammad Pana Interchange. The car overturned and then caught fire.

It was travelling from Bahawalpur to Rahim Yar Khan.

Rescue officials believe the driver lost control of the vehicle because he was speeding.