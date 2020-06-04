Four killed as dust storm sweeps through Karachi

Four people were killed after a dust storm swept its way into Karachi Wednesday night. Another three were injured.

The strong winds were measured at 60 to 70km/h in some areas and caused significant damage. In some areas, rain was also reported.

In Saadi Town, a 60-year-old woman was killed when a wall fell on her. A 22-year-old man died in Lyari when a portion of the ceiling collapsed on him. In Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 13, a 15-year-old boy was killed when a wall fell on him and a similar occurrence claimed the life of a 40-year-old man in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Three people were injured by falling trees.

People were startled by the dust storm’s sudden appearance but none more than K-Electric, whose systems failed, leaving multiple areas in the dark for eight to 10 hours.

Power outages were reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13, Korangi, Orangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Surjani, Malir, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gadap, North Karachi, Safoora Goth, Shah Faisal, Shadman Town, Industrial Area, Federal B Area and Sindhi Hotel, among many other areas.

Residents had to spend the night without power and whenever they called K-Electric they were reportedly told that repair work was under way.